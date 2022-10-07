The Invictus Franchise Group Has Successfully Closed A Franchise Deal For Cannabis Manufacturer DADiRRi Extracts In Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Franchise Group is ecstatic to share the news that DADiRRi Extracts, a cannabis manufacturer franchise based in Denver, and a private group have reached an agreement to launch the luxury lifestyle brand in Las Vegas, Nevada. DADiRRi Extracts is the cannabis manufacturer franchise with the fastest rate of growth.

Brian Pearson, CEO of Invictus Franchise Group, finalized the lucrative deal with DADiRRi Extract owners Ashley Schneider, Devin Schneider, and Jason Andrews. "We are beyond excited to bring DADiRRi to the Las Vegas market," says Ashley, CEO of DADiRRi.

Devin Schneider, DADiRRi's COO, elaborates, "We have the best franchising program, layered with all of the cannabis-related services we provide to our clients. This is critical because we have combined the challenges of franchising with the challenges of cannabis. No one else in the manufacturing space is doing this, and we take our responsibility very seriously."

Because DADiRRi Extracts has taken full advantage of the knowledge and experience offered by the Invictus Franchise Group, the company is now in a position to expand into ten additional locations in multiple states by the summer of 2023.

DADiRRi 's primary goal is to broaden its customer base while increasing its market share. According to Jason Andrews, CFO of DADiRRi, franchising will accomplish both of these goals with this footprint.

The Invictus Franchise Group assists cannabis brands looking to expand their reach through franchising. Brian Pearson founded the company. It is a full-service brokerage firm that can assist individuals in purchasing or investing in cannabis businesses.

About Invictus Franchise Group:

Invictus CEO Brian Pearson, a franchise broker, coach, and consultant in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, helps clients discover their most critical goals, build an extraordinary vision, and develop the mentality to make it all happen in the franchise market. As a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with over 24 years in the industry, Brian has a thorough understanding of franchising and the unique prospects in numerous sectors. He helps his clients spot long-term opportunities and avoid fleeting fads.

About DADiRRi Extracts:

Founded in 2010, DADiRRi is a family business that has been serving the cannabis market in Colorado. We strive to provide an outstanding work environment in addition to our superior products. Many of our staff members have been with the company for many years and we are a diverse and women-led business.

DADiRRi's stunning brand and business culture are just as well-known as the company's high-quality, ground-breaking products. In terms of cannabis technology, we consistently set industry standards as industry leaders.

