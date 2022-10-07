InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique New Toy for Children (LJD-115)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a toy that gives a child the option of playing with a motorcycle or an aircraft," said an inventor, from Jamaica, N.Y., "so I invented the TRANSFORMER JET BIKE. My design would provide youngsters with a versatile vehicle toy that is fun and could stimulate the mind."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique new toy for children. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional motorcycle or aircraft type toys. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it could spark imaginative play. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

