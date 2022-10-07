HELLAS HAS POCATELLO THUNDERING AHEAD AT "POKY STADIUM"

POCATELLO, Idaho, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirits are high among students and community members as Hellas Construction renovated the outdoor multi-purpose field Lookout Credit Union Field also known as "Poky Stadium" for the Pocatello High School Thunder.

"The turf is amazing," says Pocatello head coach David Spillett , "I think we got the best of the best with Hellas ."

The Pocatello/Chubbock School District 25 is working closely with the community and local businesses on a 5-year facilities plan. Hellas brings their extensive sports surfacing expertise to the Pocatello High School project, which included the removal of the existing natural turf before crews renovated the field with proper drainage and installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf, Cushdrain® shockpad and RealFill® infill.

"The turf is amazing," says Pocatello head coach David Spillett, who added, "The turf looks so good. I was shocked at how fast Hellas was able to get the turf installed and in pristine condition. The field is perfection. Hellas has done an unreal job from start to finish. Spotless clean. I think we got the best of the best with Hellas and we couldn't be more excited about it."

Matrix Helix has curled monofilament fibers and shape memory technology. The curled fibers are resilient, stable and the fibers bounce back after use to secure the infill, prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas' Matrix Helix® synthetic turf is trusted by ten NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities.

Cushdrain is a paved-in-place shock pad that helps to prevent athlete injuries caused by hard impact with the playing surface. Cushdrain® shock pad helps the field drain better and extends the life of the surface as well.

RealFill infill provides proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage to prevent compaction under severe weather conditions and heavy-use for consistent G-Max ratings.

Hellas Vice President Business Development James Towsley shared, "I am proud to be involved in this project and I know these improvements will have a tremendous impact on player performance and safety. Hellas builds the best sports fields in the country and the Pocatello Thunder deserve the best."

Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Hellas has positioned operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. It has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami. Hellas has built NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins all play or practice on Hellas fields.

About Pocatello High School – Founded in 1892, Pocatello High School is located in Historic Downtown Pocatello. PHS is part of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. The school's leadership includes Principal Lisa Delonas; Assistant Principal Heidi Graham and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Robert Parker. Pocatello High School is committed to preparing students to take on the challenges of competitive, ever-changing world and participate as informed, productive members of society.

Media Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

"Poky Stadium" as it is more commonly known is full of amazing views. Even from ground level, Lookout Credit Union Field is an amazing work of art. Located in Pocatello, Idaho, this renovated stadium is sporting new Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® installed by Hellas Construction. (PRNewswire)

