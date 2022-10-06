PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR CHANGES

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (the "Bank"), has announced several changes to its Board of Directors.

On October 4, 2022, Bruce W. Hunt and George A. Fisk, directors of Prosperity, notified the Board that each will resign as a director effective as of the close of business on October 5, 2022. The decisions of Mr. Hunt and Mr. Fisk to resign from the Board were for personal reasons and not the result of any dispute or disagreement with Prosperity on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. "On behalf of everyone at Prosperity, I would like to thank Bruce and George for the many contributions they made to the organization," commented David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prosperity.

On October 5, 2022, the Board, upon recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, voted to appoint Dr. Laura Murillo as a Class II Director and Ileana Blanco as a Class III Director effective as of the close of business on October 5, 2022. Each of Dr. Murillo and Ms. Blanco will serve until Prosperity's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Ms. Blanco has had extensive experience with financial institutions and in leadership positions throughout her career. For over 35 years she has represented banks in complex commercial litigation and counseled their officers and directors. A champion for diversity, Ms. Blanco served two terms as the President of the Houston Association of Women Attorneys and is currently a director on the Hispanic Bar Association of Houston. As a certified mediator, Ms. Blanco volunteers with the Harris County Disputes Resolution Center to help pro bono litigants settle their disputes. Ms. Blanco was one of the founders of the Houston office of global law firm DLA Piper and served as its managing partner for eight years. Before that, she was a partner at Bracewell LLP, and served on its Management Committee.

Dr. Murillo has served as the President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce since 2007. From 2003 to 2007, Dr. Murillo served as a senior executive and oversaw fundraising, capital campaign development and international services, among other areas, for the Memorial Hermann Healthcare System. Prior to 2003, Dr. Murillo served as a University of Houston executive for 14 years in a variety of roles, including University Advancement for the School of Business and University Recruitment and Retention of Minorities. Dr. Murillo currently serves on the Federal Reserve System's Community Advisory Council, which reports to the Board of Governors, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Business and Community Advisory Council, among other organizations. She is the author of LEAD IN LIFE, People. Passion. Persistence: Success in the New Era of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

"Prosperity is very fortunate to have these accomplished diverse women with broad and unique business and professional experiences join our Board of Directors. These individuals will enhance our Board and our ability to continue to provide excellent customer service and maximize shareholder value," commented Zalman.

As of June 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.387 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

