LivePerson named to Newsweek's list of the 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Customer engagement leader makes list for second year in a row, now ranked #44 among top 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, has been named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2022 , ranking at #44 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek rankings were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

"As an organization committed to growing and cultivating our employees as individuals and as part of a global team, we're extremely proud to once again be named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "Our culture is embodied in four values that guide us every day: Dream Big, Help Others, Pursue Expertise, and Own It. We'll continue to live out these values together in our work building customer engagement solutions for the world's most innovative brands."

This is LivePerson's second year in a row on Newsweek's list of the 100 Most Loved Workplaces , moving up from its ranking at #46 in 2021. Companies were measured across five employee sentiment areas: how positively workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, employer-employee value alignment, respect, and collaboration. In addition, factors including diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic were analyzed in relation to those five areas.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

To learn more about careers at LivePerson, visit the company's careers page.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

