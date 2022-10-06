Jackson Physician Search Ranked Among Top Three Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search today announced that it has been ranked among the top three healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards program. This distinction marks the second year in a row that the company has secured the number three position on the list and its seventh consecutive year on the list overall.

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services.

"It is exceptionally rewarding amid times of heightened burnout, the great resignation and quiet quitting that our associates have indicated they feel more content than ever," shared Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search. "Creating a workplace based on mutual respect and appreciation is key – and I have always believed that if we take great care of our people, they will take great care of our healthcare clients and the physicians we place. There's no doubt that this incredibly dedicated team is responsible for our exponential growth."

As the healthcare industry has been squarely on the frontlines of the global pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable assets, their employees, is vital.

"Employees at healthcare organizations from all sectors of the industry have been the driving force behind the collaboration and effort that led the healthcare industry and the country through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tireless leaders at the organizations we honor with the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards have stood by their employees throughout an extremely challenging time and remained committed to humanizing the patient experience. They have built and nurtured supportive, engaging, flexible and fun workplaces that meet and exceed the needs of today's workers. Their success is an inspiration and model for building a more productive, creative healthcare workforce and a better healthcare system in which patients are the ultimate beneficiaries," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of their employees and the communities they serve."

Jackson Physician Search was honored at the 2022 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 29.

