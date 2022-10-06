ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ADDS REAL ESTATE VETERAN ELLIOTT BENJAMIN AS PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transactional real estate veteran Elliott Benjamin has joined Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) as a partner in its Real Estate Department, the firm announced today.

Benjamin has more than 25 years of experience in transactional real estate matters including commercial and residential purchases, sales, financing, refinancing and leasing, as well as on corporate and general business transactions.

The real estate practice at ECJ provides transactional counsel in purchase, sale, lease, planning, subdivision, development, construction, operation and financing of office buildings, hotels, shopping and industrial centers, single and multi-unit residential projects and other types of commercial, investment and residential properties, among other fields.

"We're thrilled to be able to expand our multi-generational team with the addition of Elliott," said Real Estate Department Co-Chair Joan Velazquez. "His unique expertise will diversify our approach and services to clients."

Benjamin has served on the Board of Directors and held various positions in a number of organizations, including the Jewish Federation Council of Greater Los Angeles and the Central British Fund – World Jewish Relief. Benjamin is a former member of the Board of Directors and various sub-committees (including its domestic operations, international operations and public policy committees) of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a position which he held for more than 10 years. Benjamin currently serves as a Vice President of the Iranian American Jewish Federation.

He graduated from Middlesex University in London, England in 1995 with a Bachelor of Laws degree and attained a Master's degree in International Banking Law from the Morin Center for Banking and Financial Law at Boston University in 1996.

