Ascend Foundation Fifth Annual Charity Golf Outing Celebrates All Asian Trailblazers

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Foundation hosted its fifth Annual Ascend Charity Golf Outing at the Manhattan Woods Golf Club at West Nyack, NY on October 4, 2022. The event raised a record amount of support for the Pan-Asian community compared to previous years. With business leaders and executives in attendance, the event honored four Pan-Asian trailblazers: Anita Bafna, Partner and NY Banking & Capital Markets Leader, EY; Betty Gee, Managing Director & Head of Americas Prime Distribution, Barclays; Angela Wong, Global Gaming & Esports Strategy and Marketing, PUMA Group; and Linda Zhang, Tax Partner, Financial Services, KPMG.

Four Female Asian Trailblazers honored at 2022 Ascend Foundation Charity Golf Outing

In 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, Ascend Foundation was at the forefront of efforts to stem the tide of anti-Asian hate, creating the Ascend Impact Fund to accelerate Ascend's Five-Point Action Agenda that focuses on promoting inclusion, raising awareness, denouncing bias, supporting communities, and giving donations. The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that strives to advocate for the community, forge allyship and foster a sense of belonging in the workplace and society at large, also initiated and engaged in a number of fundraising initiatives including the Covid-19 Relief Campaign, Feed Your Hospital, and the PPE Program.

"The 2022 Charity Golf Outing was an excellent opportunity to celebrate the achievements of four amazing women and to raise support for the Pan-Asian community," said Jeff Chin, Co-founder, President Emeritus, and Board Member of Ascend.

"It is an honor to host the Golf Outing for the fifth year and experience the excitement and passion. I am so proud of the volunteer team who strive to deliver an improved event every year and to create a world class event. Thank you to all the sponsors and participants for making this event a huge success and memorable," said Hee Lee, Chair of the Ascend Charity Golf Outing Benefit Committee.

The Ascend Charity Golf Outing was sponsored by EY, Barclays, PUMA Group, KPMG, Brigade Capital Management, Piedmont Services, Africa River of Life, Shine, Towercrest Capital Management, New Jersey Natural Gas, Flushing Bank, Deloitte, Accenture, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, PGA TOUR, and Robert Half.

About Ascend Foundation and Ascend

The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to educate, advocate, and enable Asian and Pacific Islander (API) business leaders to reach their full potential and make greater positive societal impacts. Ascend Inc. (@AscendLeader) is the largest non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America with a mission to drive workplace and societal impact by developing and elevating all API business leaders and empowering them to become catalysts for change. Visit ascendleadership.org for more information.

