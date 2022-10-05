North Park University Enrolls Largest First-Year Class, Earns Top Ranks in U.S. News and World Report

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a year of record undergraduate enrollment, North Park University has been ranked by U.S. News and World Report as a top Regional University, as well as one of the best schools for Social Mobility and Undergraduate Teaching.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about. (PRNewswire)

A record 476 first-year students enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester despite challenges including continued effects of the Covid Pandemic, as well as a decrease in the number of high school graduates choosing to attend college.

"This incoming class [of 476 students] means that we have put together back-to-back classes at this level, with record numbers of first-time, first-year students," said North Park President Mary K. Surridge. "In the current higher education landscape and recruiting space, this is a significant achievement and indicates several encouraging things."

"North Park is a compelling university of choice for prospective students, and our recruitment staff has done a great job of identifying and cultivating new students," President Surridge said. "Students have choices, and they are choosing North Park."

This is the second year in a row that North Park's incoming class has broken enrollment records, with the school welcoming first-year 464 students in 2021. This year's class includes students from 30 countries and 30 states, with the majority coming from Illinois.

In the U.S. News and World Report annual rankings, North Park was ranked #39 for best Regional Universities in the Midwest (a position it has held since 2020); #15 for Top Performers on Social Mobility; and #20 for Best Undergraduate Teaching.

The social mobility ranking means that North Park excels at helping students from disadvantaged backgrounds enroll in and finish college.

In its latest annual ranking, U.S. News and World Report took into account 17 measures of academic quality at 1,500 degree-seeking institutions. The magazine also takes into account student satisfaction, costs of attending, and campus life in determining its rankings.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Park University