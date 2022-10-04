Clover the Violinist Unveils the Violinverse in Partnership with New Specimen and VNM USA

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces the launch of the Violinverse , the first violin-inspired metaverse created in collaboration with Clover the Violinist and New Specimen. The Violinverse debuted at Summit by Silicon Slopes on September 30, 2022 and is now open for the public to explore.

The Violinverse is an exploration into the future of music in the metaverse, acting as both a digital destination for metaverse performances as well as the first digital violin museum – featuring 13 new violin designs and 5 artworks.

"The goal was to forge a new frontier for the violin and take it where no one was expecting. I've always looked for ways to refresh and redefine this instrument. Collaborating with New Specimen and VNM USA to bring my violin designs to life digitally in the metaverse was such a unique experience. And then getting the chance to perform in the metaverse for the Silicon Slopes crowd felt like the future," said Clover the Violinist.

Clover the Violinist is a Dallas-based violinist who blends classical instrumentation with a clear contemporary edge. She is known for elevating the traditional flavors of violin by modifying the sound most people have come to expect from the instrument.

"There's so much potential to be a pioneer of the Metaverse Creator Economy . The Violinverse is just our start to building new models for music," said New Specimen.

New Specimen is a multihyphenate artist and creative director whose work has been profiled by Pantone and Instagram, in addition to amassing an audience of more than 400,000.

"My favorite part of writing The Metaverse Handbook was discovering the photographers, filmmakers, artists, and other creatives who were building new foundations and businesses in the metaverse. This is our way of contributing to this innovation and showcasing a new avenue for musicians in this emerging digital frontier," said QuHarrison Terry of VNM USA.

