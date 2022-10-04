Centurion Health's findhelp Site Hits 15,000 Searches

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health and findhelp's social care website, surpassed 15,000 searches after launching in January of this year. The tailored site serves people involved in the criminal justice system specifically to find services that support their needs upon release. Out of the 15,000 searches, more than 9,000 resulted in interactions with available programs; a successful 62% engagement rate.

The site is a partnership with findhelp , a specific network of over 600,000 distinct programs, and engineered for Centurion's patients to search anonymously and connect to services in the community such as medical care, mental health care, substance use treatment, housing, food, job training, and more.

"Centurion Health is dedicated to supporting our patients in their return to the community after incarceration by providing services that go beyond patient care," said Rebecca Luethy Vice President, Strategic Development. "Connecting those re-entering society with viable resources to be successful in their communities is one of our top priorities."

The initiative is promoted to individuals prior to their release from prison so that they may use the service to help plan for their re-entry as well as use the service for continued success after release. Materials provided to the individual direct to Centurion's landing page at centurionhealth.findhelp.com . Friends and family are encouraged to use this tool as well.

"We recognize how challenging it can be to navigate the social care system," said Rachel Lauderdale, Vice President of Customer Success at findhelp. "That's why we're proud to partner with Centurion Health to connect those in need of assistance with support and resources as they return to their communities and adjust to a new normal."

Centurion continues to accomplish its nationwide initiative to help reentry efforts with additional ventures in addition to the findhelp site. Centurion's Focus On Wellness program is a personal coaching program for patients while incarcerated, providing education on creating a healthy lifestyle, managing chronic illness, and taking action on personal health needs as they arise. Centurion also offers a free, 90-day Nurse Advice Line for Centurion patients after release from incarceration in eight states to bridge possible gaps in access to medical care post-release.

About Centurion Health

Centurion Health is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions.

For more information on Centurion, please visit www.TeamCenturion.com .

About findhelp

Findhelp is the nation's leading social care network, making it easy for customers in a wide range of industries to integrate social care into the work they already do—from education and government to housing, healthcare and more. Through customer platforms and a public site, findhelp.org, the findhelp network reaches more than 9 million users across the country, making it easy to connect people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them, with dignity and ease. Learn more at https://company.findhelp.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Centurion Health