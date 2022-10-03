Truckstop Survey Data Reveals 84% of U.S. Truck Drivers Plan to Take Additional Loads Ahead of Holiday Season

Company marks National 10-4 Day with custom CB handle generator

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the holiday season, Truckstop surveyed 500 U.S. truck drivers, revealing 84% of those surveyed plan to take on additional loads ahead of the holidays.

To kick off the anticipated increased movement of freight for the holiday season, Truckstop is celebrating 10-4 day, also known as National CB Radio Day, by creating a fun custom CB handle generator for not only truck drivers, but for everyone. President Jimmy Carter designated 10-4 Day in 1978 to honor the citizens band, including America's hard-working freight carriers.

"Truckstop provides truck drivers with important tools to keep their businesses moving forward and 10-4 Day is another opportunity for us to provide them with something that is an integral part of the trucking culture, a personal CB handle," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "It's important for us to acknowledge moments that recognize the industry and our customers, and to highlight the hard work of truck drivers that take extra loads ahead of the holidays to ensure Americans have an enjoyable holiday season."

Additional survey findings reveal:

68% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed plan to take on 16-25% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season (October and January 1st ) to support increased seasonal demand.

27% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed plan to take on 26-50% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season (October and January 1st ) to support increased seasonal demand.

31% of U.S. truck drivers in the Northeast plan to take on 26-50% more additional shifts ahead of this holiday season (October and January 1st ) to support increased seasonal demand, compared to 23% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed in the South who said the same.

To learn more about Truckstop, or to get your authority and put your new CB handle into action, please visit: https://truckstop.com/tenfour.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

Methodology

Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop, by Censuswide. 500 Truck drivers surveyed between 08.18.2022 – 08.25.2022. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

