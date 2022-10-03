SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. SEPTEMBER SALES UP 8.6 PERCENT

Best month ever for Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 45,658 vehicle sales for September 2022, an 8.6 percent increase compared with September 2021 (42,054). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 401,115, a 13.3 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021. Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.

"When customers choose a Subaru vehicle, they are not only buying one of the safest, most reliable vehicles on the market, but they're aligning themselves with a brand that tries to make the world a better place because it's the right thing to do," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "The final quarter of the year is our busiest when it comes to giving back through our Subaru Love Promise initiatives. From Subaru Loves Pets™ Month in October and National Make A Dogs Day on October 22 to the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event kicking off in November, our retailers are with us every step of the way showcasing that Subaru is More Than a Car Company."

In September, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume and achieved its best month ever, with 16,092 (surpassing record set in August 2019 with 15,860) sales and a 35.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2021. The Outback saw a 20 percent increase compared to September 2021, while the Ascent increased by 18 percent. Year to date, the Crosstrek posted a 14.2 percent increase, while the Ascent SUV posted an increase of 6.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

"The Subaru Crosstrek had its best-ever month, pointing to car buyer preference for vehicles that are as safe as they are fun to drive," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As supply chain challenges continue to affect the automotive industry, we are focused on meeting the high demand for Subaru vehicles and delivering a great experience to our customers."

Carline Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,964 4,208 18.0 % 46,022 43,043 6.9 % BRZ 231 1 23,000.0 % 2,430 722 236.6 % Crosstrek 16,092 11,864 35.6 % 115,344 101,067 14.1 % Forester 10,254 11,366 -9.8 % 79,405 132,254 -40.0 % Impreza 2,626 3,665 -28.4 % 22,629 22,823 -0.9 % Legacy 1,318 1,419 -7.1 % 17,159 18,695 -8.2 % Outback 8,497 7,082 20.0 % 105,404 122,978 -14.3 % WRX/STI 1,676 2,449 -31.6 % 12,722 21,220 -40.0 % TOTAL 45,658 42,054 8.6 % 401,115 462,802 -13.3 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com



Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com



Jessica Caufield

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com

