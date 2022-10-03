InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Plastic Trash Bag Option (DLL-3764)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a garbage bag around the rim of a trash can," said an inventor, from Plano, Texas, "so I invented the GRAB BAG. My design would eliminate the hassle of using rubber bands or tying knots to secure the bag."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved plastic bag option for a trash container. In doing so, it prevents the bag from collapsing into the middle of the can. As a result, it helps to prevent hassles and messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3764, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp