THE DIABETES LINK LAUNCHES TO HELP YOUNG ADULTS THRIVE WHILE LIVING WITH THE DISEASE

After 12 years of serving more than 11,500 college students on over 300 campuses nationwide, the College Diabetes Network is expanding and rebranding to The Diabetes Link in effort to serve more young adults

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, there are 3 million young adults (ages 17-30) living with diabetes in the U.S. and that number continues to increase every day. The Diabetes Link is the only national organization that focuses specifically on people in their teens and twenties, in recognition that this time of their lives is full of enough change and challenges without a chronic disease added to the mix.

Formerly known as the College Diabetes Network (CDN), this new name reflects a commitment to expand support to the larger young adult diabetes community, whatever the type of diabetes they live with and whether they're in school or in the workforce.

The Diabetes Link offers peer support, leadership development, and expert, age-relevant resources tailored specifically to the dynamics of emerging adulthood. In addition to growing their flagship campus network, The Diabetes Link is launching a new online resource hub that will offer 24/7 access to first-hand peer experiences and perspectives, as well as information reviewed and endorsed by clinical experts.

Christina Roth, CEO & Founder, states, "We will stay true to our roots in type 1 diabetes, but the insights we've gained over these last 12 years will also benefit those with Type 2 and other types of diabetes. These young people make over 180 life-altering decisions a day, and they deserve access to support that will help them manage their diabetes AND enjoy the exhilaration of young adulthood. We are here to guide them."

"As the father of a son with type 1 diabetes who just started college, I joined the board of directors to ensure that my son and all teens and young adults like him have the support and information they need to safely and successfully navigate this stage of life" says Brad Stadler, Chair of The Diabetes Link Board of Directors. "It is my privilege to continue advancing this goal while ensuring that all young adults, regardless of where they are in life or in the country, have access to the invaluable resources we have built."

About the Diabetes Link:

The Diabetes Link is a national 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young adults with diabetes by providing access to the peer support, connections, and expert resources they need to thrive. Over the years The Diabetes Link (formerly CDN) has been recognized as the preeminent organization serving young adults with diabetes, establishing national partnerships with organizations such as ADA, JDRF, and the Association for Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES); also, as the leading provider of young adult patient education by healthcare providers and certification boards such as The Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education (CBDCE).

