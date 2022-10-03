Cybersecurity firm, rSolutions named Trellix 2022 Disruptor of the Year for North America

Coming off a week where MSSP Alert.com named rSolutions as a Top 5 Canadian Managed Cybersecurity Services Provider and among the top 250 globally, rSolutions has also won a major vendor award as the Trellix 2022 Disruptor of the Year at the Trellix Xpand conference in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian based cybersecurity firm rSolutions has continued its award-winning performance that has placed it among the top MSSPs globally. rSolutions Corporation was awarded the Disruptor of the Year award for North America as a global partner of Trellix (formerly McAfee and FireEye) at an Awards ceremony held at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The Disruptor of the Year Award celebrates Trellix partners who show the greatest capacity for innovation in wrapping additional capabilities around Trellix's robust technology stack. "The team at rSolutions is so incredibly proud to achieve this distinction from Trellix, as we use their platform to enable ever-better security outcomes for our clients," said Richard Baker, CEO and Founder of rSolutions Corporation. "This award is for our team, but also for the clients who give us the opportunity to earn their trust and business."

Trellix has hundreds of partners world-wide, making earning any one of their awards for cybersecurity excellence, not only challenging, but a truly impressive feat. What's more is that this is the second award in three years for rSolutions from the FireEye/Trellix business lines, earning a North American partner of the Year award in 2020 from FireEye.

"rSolutions is incredibly innovative in employing our solutions in the right way for customers," said Britt Norwood, Trellix Senior Vice President, Channels and Commercial. "Their approaches have led to very successful client outcomes, which is our ultimate focus. We look forward to furthering this partnership as we continue to expand on all that Trellix has to offer the cybersecurity community."

Trellix Xpand Conference took place September 27-29, 2022 at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas. Through compelling keynotes, to over 60 sessions of best practices, case studies, technical training, speaker panels, product demonstrations and their Innovation Xpo; Trellix lays out a product roadmap for bringing security to life.

