AARP, Illinois State University to Host Gubernatorial Debate on Intergenerational Issues

MEDIA ADVISORY: Reporters wishing to cover the gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University can find information on media credentialing and event details below.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. and Normal, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College students and older adults in central Illinois will hear from Democratic Nominee Governor JB Pritzker and Republican Nominee State Sen. Darren Bailey on issues important to both generations during a gubernatorial debate televised live at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 from Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium.

The debate, the first collaboration of this kind between AARP Illinois and Illinois State University, will allow members from two powerful voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both – including affordable housing, healthcare, education, jobs, the cost of prescription drugs and more.

The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Media Group and presented by AARP Illinois and Illinois State University. The event will be televised live on Nexstar affiliates throughout the state including Central Illinois' WMBD-TV, radio broadcast on NPR affiliates WGLT and WCBU, and will be covered by La Voz, the Spanish-language section of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"AARP Illinois has 1.7 million members who will comprise 60 to 70 percent of all voters this election in the vast majority of the races. They are looking to the next Governor to create meaningful solutions for struggles they feel every day," said Philippe Largent, AARP Illinois State Director. "We are proud to be partnering with Illinois State University to remind both candidates that voters of all generations must be heard."

"Civic engagement is a core value of Illinois State University, said Illinois State President Terri Goss Kinzy. "Through this partnership with AARP Illinois we are helping provide an opportunity for our students and people throughout the state to hear from the candidates about issues that are important to Illinois."

The following opportunities are available for media:

Media credentials are required for on-site coverage of the event and access to the media room. To obtain credentials visit: Coverage of the debate from a dedicated media room adjacent to Braden Auditorium. A video feed from the debate stage will be available.To obtain credentials visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2e_M4AFuFQDOXOtQYRjwz43E0njzIaoA-lVTKYUM2vZE8wA/viewform

Planned post-debate media availabilities with candidates/campaign staff.

Optional coverage of a post-debate discussion between older adults and seniors.

with attendees available for interviews

