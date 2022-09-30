LA'S FIRST FINE DINING BUILD YOUR MEAL "BYM" CONCEPT OPENS SEPTEMBER 16

LA's Chef Michael Montilla is delivering fine dining to your doorstep, all customized by you.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montilla Meals is launching a custom fine dining meal delivery service. The menu features delicious dishes ranging from pan-seared branzino to a plant-based Beyond Burger. They are currently delivering meals every Monday and Friday from Malibu to Mid-City to the Valley. "There's nothing more creative than my guests being one step away from working the line," executive chef and founder Michael Montilla shares. Now that can be done from home. He feels the build your own meal model is "offering fresh high quality ingredients, making our guests feel good about what they're choosing to put into their bodies." Each person ordering has a variety of options to choose from in each of these categories: meal bases, proteins, starches, sauces, sides and desserts. Proteins include: Grilled New York Steak, Rib Eye, Mary's Organic Chicken, Salmon, Chilean Sea Bass, Shrimp, Pan Seared Branzino, Free-Range Turkey Burger, Wagyu Blend Beef Patty, Teriyaki Tofu, Puerto Rican Red Beans with Sofrito,100% Plant-Based Beyond Burger Patty. Meal bases include: Sautéed vegetables, Grilled vegetables, Kale, Spinach Spaghetti Squash and Roasted Zucchini Boats. Sauces include fresh tomato, basil & garlic, Chimichurri, Teriyaki, Soy / Hoisin Glaze. Red Wine Port and Lemon Butter with Thyme. Complete meals range from $20.00 - $29.00. Pre-ordering for delivery September 14 is open now at www.montillameals.com

About Montilla Meals: Montilla Meals is the first fine dining build your own meal delivery service in California. Company Founder and Executive Chef, Michael Montilla, formerly of Wolfgang Puck's Spago, also owns a boutique catering and events business, Michael Montilla Exquisite Events. His gourmet home delivery concept is expanding to allow customers to choose the exact meal they want to eat. Montilla wants in-home dining to be more of "an elevated to-go experience." Now he is letting customers create their own meals from high end proteins, sides and sauces. With the use of ghost kitchens, he would like to bring this concept to New York and San Francisco in 2023. More information and meal ordering can be found at: www.montillameals.com.

