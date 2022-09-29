Scryb Announces Partnership Between Cybeats and Veracode, an Industry-Leading Application Security Firm

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scryb Inc. ("Scryb'' or the "Company") (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (Frankfurt: EIY), announces a strategic partnership between Cybeats cybersecurity and Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions.

The partnership will leverage complementary expertise to ensure customers receive the highest standard of cybersecurity solutions. Cybeats' software supply chain security product, SBOM Studio, will be available to customers through Veracode Partners, and the companies will explore joint commercial opportunities. Once generated within the Veracode Continuous Software Security Platform, a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) can enable greater software security by offering a full inventory of the third-party components used within an application. Cybeats SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps companies understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of their own software.

Veracode will provide advice and guidance around the commercial deployment of SBOM Studio within its existing customer base. The partnership aims to enable both companies to continue to expand their existing presence in the global cybersecurity market. Through this alliance, the companies' joint customers will be able to maximize their technology investments and procure, develop, and deploy secure software, while reducing the risk of a security breach resulting from weak links in their software supply chain.

"As a Veracode Elite Technology Alliance Partner, Cybeats brings additional expert solutions to the frictionless developer experience already offered by our Continuous Software Security Platform," said Laurie Haley, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Veracode. "By complementing our existing software composition analysis capability, Cybeats' integrated solutions will allow customers to maximize SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) utility and simplify their workflow for greater ROI."

"We are honoured to partner with Veracode to expand each other's presence in the global cybersecurity market. As the cyber risk related to software supply chain attacks continues to mount, deep visibility and universal transparency using SBOMS is necessary for resilient cybersecurity defense," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Scryb

"In this modern era of rapid development, the importance of time to market and automation is paramount. Together, Veracode and Cybeats offer a substantial contribution to enabling our customers to align with the SBOM market needs and seamlessly support practices mentioned in SSDF NIST 800-218 framework without increasing the overhead on their development and product security teams." said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats

Through a single, centralized platform offering comprehensive visibility into vulnerabilities using all software security testing types, Veracode delivers one of the industry's only cloud-native solutions that allows partners to onboard quickly and seamlessly, so companies can securely move AppSec to the cloud. As a result of this partnership, Veracode can easily integrate the full breadth of Cybeats' software solutions into their customers' environments. The partner program provides market-leading solutions and services to get partners up and running straight away, with minimal impact to their existing business.

Cybeats SBOM Studio

SBOM Studio provides organizations with the capability to efficiently manage SBOM and software vulnerabilities, and provides proactive mitigation of risks to their software supply chain. Key product features include robust software supply chain intelligence, universal SBOM document management and repository, continuous vulnerability, threat insights, precise risk management, open source software license infringement and utilization, and secure SBOM exchange with regulatory authorities, customers and vendors, at reduced cost.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

