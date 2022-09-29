Reveald Gains Key Talent from Indelible to Support Growth

Synergies Strengthen Cybersecurity Services and Enable Rapid Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveald, Inc., a leading provider of Continuous Exposure Management services, today announced key talent acquisitions from Indelible, LLC, a cybersecurity consulting firm. The resource additions are fueled by increased demand Reveald is seeing in key markets and service areas.

Reveald Company Logo (PRNewswire)

The Indelible team brings deep technical skills and cybersecurity acumen to support Reveald's end-to-end solution portfolio. Founder and cyber lead at Indelible, Christian Nicholson (aka GuardianCosmos), is a noted cyber risk expert with a breadth of experience serving small and large enterprises. Christian led security teams at KPMG and as a site lead for Foundstone, a division of McAfee, and has designed and implemented security programs for Fortune 500 clients.

Christian is joined at Reveald by Indelible's deep roster of cyber threat experts to bring needed resources and depth that will deliver industry-leading capabilities and services to clients.

"The caliber of our resources is vital. Christian and his team's reputation in critical cyber practice areas is well established in the cybersecurity industry," stated Brett Kelsey, CEO at Reveald. "Given unprecedented demand for our Cyber Exposure Management and Managed Defense solutions, I could not think of a better team to support our growth."

Reveald is advancing the industry via cutting-edge Exposure Management solutions, providing visibility, insight, and resolution to the most critical potential threats and attacks paths, thereby decreasing the downstream burden on the defensive side. The continuous approach to offense and defense focused on business outcomes has already proven to reduce client risk.

"Reveald is bringing true advancement to the industry, and I'm excited to be a part of making cyber history," said Nicholson. "I founded Indelible to help clients uplevel their security, with advanced services including AppSec advisory, IR and threat hunting, and SOC Operations consulting. I'm personally excited to combine these critical services and help bring Continuous Exposure Management to Reveald clients."

Only Reveald offers service capabilities on both the offense and defense side to identify threats and exposure based on business-driven outcomes and helps organizations resolve found vulnerabilities if needed. For more information, visit: https://reveald.com/

ABOUT REVEALD

Reveald is making Continuous Exposure Management a reality to solve the biggest challenges in cybersecurity with a trailblazing "offense to defense" approach that gives the advantage back to the business. It is the only solution that combines risk hunting, full defensive response, and threat and exposure resolution services that deliver business-driven outcomes. Operationalizing cutting-edge technology for exposure management, Reveald uncovers every conceivable attack path and intelligently prioritizes them by business criticality and risk. Our Cyber Fusion Center team of elite security experts then systemically neutralizes those attack paths to make critical IT assets increasingly impervious to exploitation. The addition of ongoing monitoring and advisory services empowers users to adopt a formidable defensive posture while taking pressure off their in-house security resources. Above all, Reveald turns cyber risk into something measurable and manageable from the SOC to the C-Suite.

Once Reveald. Exposure Resolved.

Contact:

Beth Bryant

bbryant@magnetudeconsulting.com

(617) 926-3013

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reveald