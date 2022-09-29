PrizePicks Hires New COO, Two Other Executives to Gear Up for Action-Packed Fall

Former WebMD and Oracle Executive Chris Hackney Bolsters Leadership Team of Atlanta-Based Daily Fantasy Sports Company Amidst Robust Growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the fastest growing sports company in North America, today announced the appointment of SaaS industry veteran Chris Hackney as the company's new Chief Operating Officer, one of three strategic hires the company has made as it enters one of the busiest parts of the calendar year.

PrizePicks announces the appointment of SaaS industry veteran Chris Hackney as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer,. Joining Hackney is Chip Singh as PrizePicks Executive Creative Director and Amy Perrault as the company’s Senior Vice President of Human Operations. (PRNewswire)

PrizePicks announces the appointment of SaaS industry veteran Chris Hackney as the company's new Chief Operating Officer

Joining Hackney is Chip Singh as PrizePicks Executive Creative Director and Amy Perrault as the company's Senior Vice President of Human Operations. All three bring proven track records and diverse backgrounds at a time when PrizePicks looks to build on its record growth, recently being named the fastest-growing sports company in the United States as part of the Inc. 5000 list of the "Most Successful Private Companies."

"The addition of these three seasoned executives reflects our direction as a company as we continue to diversify our platform, expand our brand equity and increase our headcount," said PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler. "The fact that they're joining us at one of the most exciting times of our year just enhances the momentum."

PrizePicks anticipates another record-breaking fall in terms of overall user activity and revenue. During the first two weeks of the new NFL season, the leading DFS platform had over 200,000 unique members place a real money entry. This growth will be enhanced by the addition of the new executives, each of whom brings a strong portfolio of past success to PrizePicks:

Hackney brings more than 25 years of experience in SaaS, B2C/B2B, social networks, digital media and brand marketing. Mostly recently the Chief Operating Officer, Product & Customer Success at WebMD, he has successfully exited four high-growth SaaS enterprises - Mercury Healthcare to WebMD, TrendKite to Cision, Insightpool to TrendKite and Vitrue to Oracle - over the past decade.





Singh has spent the last four years at American Express leading creative for the company's experiential business across the sports and entertainment landscape. With PrizePicks, Singh will be charged with furthering the company's brand equity and differentiation in a saturated DFS market.





Perrault has more than 20 years of comprehensive human resources leadership from a wide range of industries. A former executive with General Electric, she has spent the last six years as an independent consultant, focused primarily on change management and project management.

"The opportunity to apply my experiences in scaling SaaS businesses to a vibrant sports entertainment platform is a thrilling challenge," Hackney said. "Adam continues to recruit and build a world-class team, and I'm excited to be a part of what lies ahead."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and is the largest independent daily fantasy sports operator (DFS) in North America. The company was recently recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around selecting a fantasy roster of athletes, PrizePicks allows sports fans to pit their skills against the numbers rather than against a pool of thousands of other players. PrizePicks is currently available in the majority of the United States including top 10 markets like California, Texas, Florida & Georgia. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses and has proudly paid out over $500 million in winnings during its lifetime. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrizePicks