New Team Member Joins Halpern Law Firm Mesothelioma Team

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halpern Law Firm with offices in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Scranton, Allentown, Cherry Hill, and Bridgewater welcomes a new attorney, Andrew "Andy" Balcer, to the team. Practicing law since 2009, Andrew has been representing mesothelioma victims and their families throughout the United States. "I am looking forward to continuing my care with the Halpern Law Firm," says Andrew. "This is a firm dedicated to their mesothelioma clients, just like I have been throughout my career. I look forward to ensuring that my clients receive the best results from their cases." Born and raised in Granite City, Illinois, Andrew moved to Saint Louis for school. He received his undergraduate and a law degree from Saint Louis University in 2005 and a law degree in 2008. Throughout law school, he was also a part of the Law Review, where he found his passion for litigation. "Having someone like Andrew join our team is only going to add to exceptional results that we offer at our firm for our asbestos clients," says David Halpern, founder of Halpern Law Firm. "He brings over 12 years of experience, which proves that he understands the importance of what he does and has a passion for helping clients that are going through one of the hardest times in their lives." Halpern Law Firm has recently received multimillion dollar mesothelioma settlements. With more than 30 years of experience, the firm brings national litigation experience and a statewide presence with seven offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. About Halpern Law Firm: For over 30 years, David Halpern has been actively representing the rights of victims of asbestos exposure. Halpern has investigated, litigated, and settled hundreds of mesothelioma and asbestos lung cancer cases recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for mesothelioma victims. His discovery often involves site inspections and document inspections at the worksites clients have worked. This type of commitment and dedication ensures the asbestos companies at fault are held responsible for their actions and has resulted in many millions of dollars recovered for Philadelphia and New Jersey mesothelioma and asbestos cancer victims. For more information or free case review please call 800-505-6000 or online at www.halpernlawyer.com.

