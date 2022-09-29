Himiway Hosted the E-bike Industry's First Ever 200-mile Long Range Challenge to Test Their Latest Battery Technology

Himiway invited three YouTubers as challengers to ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles to prove that its latest 21700 battery technology offers 43% more range.

EL MONTE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned e-bike brand Himiway recently hosted an industry-first large-scale cycling challenge. The Himiway Long Range Challenge was a "3 days and 4 nights-long" event that started on August 19, 2022. There were three participants in the challenge, Adventure Daily, Electric Vehicles Space, and Mike Fede. All three of them are leading YouTube influencers and experts on EVs and electric bikes. Three challengers rode more than 200 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Himiway ebike (PRNewsfoto/Himiway Bike) (PRNewswire)

Himiway recently made headlines with the announcement of their research on the latest 4680 batteries for their electric bikes . First adopted by Tesla, these game-changing batteries are assured to offer times more range in comparison to traditional 21700 batteries. The latest 21700 battery Himiway uses now already provides 43% more range, in that light, Himiway organized the Long Range Challenge in August to test the innovative battery technologies and how it has improved the range of the Himiway long-range fat tire electric bike in the real world. During the challenge, each battery averaged an impressive 60-70 miles of range.

All the participants flew to California on August 19, 2022. On the 20th, the three challengers started with their on-road challenge on Himiway bikes. The designated route for the Himiway Long Range Challenge stretched around 210 miles along California 1, from Golden Gate Bridge, through Santa Cruz, Big Sur, Ragged Point, Santa Barbara, Solvang, all the way to Irvine. To make the journey more interesting, Himiway had arranged for a biking race on the trails of the Wilder Ranch State Park, offering the three YouTubers a great opportunity to experience all-terrain riding. Himiway also extended the challenge along the beach to impress the participants with the gentle breeze of the West Coast.

The stretch covered a versatile range of terrains-ranging from sandy beaches to uphill roads to downhill stretches for testing the long-range bikes on as many terrains as possible. To know more about the experience of the challengers, please visit YouTube at Adventure Daily , Electric Vehicles Space , Mike Fede .

www.himiwaybike.com

market02@himiwaybike.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Himiway Bike