Cushing Terrell Promotes Sandi Rudy, RID, LEED ID+C, to Lead the Firm's Interior Design Group

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell is pleased to announce the promotion of Associate Sandi Rudy to director of the Interior Design service sector. Rudy will be responsible for strategic direction, business development, and high-level client relationship management; staffing and workload management; mentorship and career development for team members; and the overall success, health, and growth of the service sector.

"Since the inception of the service sector three years ago, our Interior Design group has grown tremendously, and the team's expertise and creativity have cemented our firm's reputation as a national leader for commercial interiors," Commercial Design Director Brad Sperry said. "Sandi has played a pivotal role in the success we've experienced due to her ability to envision and execute on big picture goals, mentor and advance team members, and earn the respect of everyone with whom she works."

Rudy and her team have partnered with some of the world's largest companies, including Google, Facebook, Dell, and Apple, supporting their future-forward workplace designs. Her passion for enhancing the human experience in the built environment has influenced her thoughtful, user-focused approach to interior design and resulted in strong relationships with owners and occupants.

To support the growing team, two other Austin-based interior designers at Cushing Terrell, Angelica Henderson and Eleanor Smith, will be promoted to regional leadership positions.

"I'm incredibly pleased to take on the role of service sector leader for Cushing Terrell's Interior Design group," Sandi Rudy said. "This team is full of energy and ideas, always pushing the envelope for our clients as well as pushing forward partnerships that enable more responsible design. I couldn't be prouder of this team and am excited to lead us to the next level."

Cushing Terrell's Interior Design team was recently ranked #3 for Commercial Interior Design Firms by the Austin Business Journal and newly listed on Interior Design magazine's 2022 Rising Giants list.

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the firm and its multidisciplinary team today. With offices across the United States and services spanning 30 disciplines, the team works collaboratively to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. cushingterrell.com

