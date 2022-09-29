Cunard Announces The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel UK Touring Production on Queen Mary 2, Prior to West End

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard in conjunction with Simon Friend Entertainment announces the performance of Deborah Moggach's The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel aboard flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2, December 15-22, 2022 (M240). Headlining the show are celebrated stars of stage and screen, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) who stars as Evelyn, Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1's Just Good Friends, Eastenders) who plays Douglas and Rula Lenska (ITV's Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4's Celebrity Big Brother) who performs as Madge in this feel-good tale of love and adventure.

The show's producer Simon Friend commented, "I am terrifically excited for our production of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to embark on this adventure. Cunard's rich history is one of sophistication, catering for the most intrepid of travellers, and it is enormously flattering to be associated with this legacy. As a show about exploring the world and finding yourself anew, I hope too that it will connect to patrons watching while on the voyage!"

"I thought I'd done it all but performing on the Queen Mary 2 in the North Atlantic will be an incredibly exciting new adventure to me and for the whole company," said Hayley Mills.

The show, which is currently in production at London's Richmond Theatre, will conduct three matinee and evening performances in the ship's Royal Court Theatre during the seven-night Transatlantic Crossing. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a behind the scenes Q&A, as well as workshops and other appearances with the star-studded cast.

Based on the bestselling novel which inspired one of this century's most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine and they embrace the vibrancy of modern-day India, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a joyous, feel-good comedy about taking risks, finding love, and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places.

"Cunard is thrilled to offer our guests this exclusive at sea performance aboard our flagship Queen Mary 2 along with the opportunity to meet the show's star-studded cast. This 'only on Cunard' moment provides guests with carefully curated experiences and memories that last a lifetime," said Matt Gleaves, VP, Commercial - North America and Australasia for Cunard.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

