Arize AI Expands Partnership with Google Cloud To Accelerate Machine Learning Observability

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI announced today that its machine learning (ML) observability platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace . This availability marks the expansion of the company's partnership with Google Cloud, which will help Arize deliver its platform – which tracks billions of model predictions daily – to more customers globally.

With Arize available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers already leveraging Google Cloud can easily deploy Arize to their cloud environment, speeding their time-to-value. In a matter of minutes, teams can start streamlining their ML troubleshooting efforts with Arize through purpose-built workflows and analytics for model performance management , drift detection, data quality checks, and model validation. This will also provide greater migration support to existing Arize customers as they move their on-prem Arize instances onto Google Cloud's global infrastructure.

In addition to bringing its platform to Google Cloud Marketplace, Arize is significantly expanding its use of Google Cloud technology and services as a part of this expanded partnership. Arize, which runs its platform on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, will increase its use of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to support its hosting production, developer onboarding, and application data management as it scales to meet the growing demand for its solution.

"AI continues to change the way organizations automate operations and deliver innovative products and solutions to customers," said Drew Bradstock, Director, GKE Product Management, Google Cloud. "We're proud to support the growth of innovators like Arize with the infrastructure, cloud technologies, and go-to-market expertise needed to empower more customers and their machine learning teams with robust ML observability solutions."

"ML teams count on Arize to be able to handle current and future analytics complexity and scale, and we built the platform with that in mind," said Michael Schiff, Chief Architect and Founding Engineer at Arize. "Having a partner like Google Cloud has been invaluable to Arize's growth, and we look forward to delivering our solutions to more companies through this expanded partnership."

About Arize AI

Arize AI is a machine learning observability platform that helps ML teams deliver and maintain more successful AI in production. Arize's automated model monitoring and observability platform allows ML teams to quickly detect issues when they emerge, troubleshoot why they happened, and improve overall model performance across both structured and unstructured data. Arize is a remote first company with headquarters in Berkeley, CA. Sign up for a free account or book a demo for your team at Arize.com.

