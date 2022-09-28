VTech® Announces Availability of Interactive New Robotic Puppy, DJ Beat Boxer™

Mix Music with DJ, the Coolest Pup Around!

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of Toy of the Year Finalist, DJ Beat Boxer™, an adorable puppy that lets kids move and groove with beatboxing, mixing music and nurturing play.

VTech® DJ Beat Boxer™ (PRNewswire)

"We know kids will love our new pup, DJ Beat Boxer," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "As with our other popular robotic pets, DJ Beat Boxer combines interactive technology with nurturing play and offers an exciting new way for kids to have fun with different sounds and beats."

DJ Beat Boxer is a pawsome new musical friend. DJ's a music-mixing puppy, so scratch her head, boop her nose, shake her paw, press her ear or push the buttons on her headphones. Each interaction adds layers to the music so you and DJ can create a new song together! Press her headphones' buttons to start a rhythm and add in backbeats or harmonies. Add more cool sounds like record-scratching sounds by scratching her head or touch her nose for an air horn effect. You can even press DJ's ear to record a quick phrase to drop into your song. Her head will nod along to the music while her jowls flap to the beat. Give DJ lots of love and she'll bark, sneeze and more. Cuddle DJ or create a mix that moves you!

DJ Beat Boxer, recommended for ages 3 years and up, retails for $37.99 and is available now at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech) (PRNewswire)

