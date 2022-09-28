TXi Studio launches to bring innovation to Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Innovators (TXi) announces the launch of TXi Studio, a San Antonio-based media company that produces visual media for life, brand or business.

Texas Innovators, the digital publication highlighting innovative stories happening throughout Texas through written, audio, and visual mediums, enters its next iteration.

Founded on perseverance, positive change, and creativity, Texas Innovators has built TXi Studio as the bridge between vision and reality for Texas businesses. Compelled by the drivers of innovation and community impact, Texas Innovators is working to create a space for collaboration and community through the creative conduit that is TXi Studio.

The entirely in-house team lifts, curates, and communicates stories through a progressive mix of content across all mediums, as they have done with countless brands, causes, or events.

As the creative minds behind series like Business Around the Table with Jason Halsey, Driving Innovation, and Community Impact, TXi Studio is no stranger to ideation and adversity in the creative process.

"We at Texas Innovators are elated to present to the Texas community our innovative production studio and creative services housed within TXi Studio," said Kyleigh Halsey, Director of Marketing & Communications. "As Texas businesses continue to adopt the new norms of the digital age, we will be here as creative guides and as a catalyst for digital innovation in storytelling."

TXi Studio caters to all businesses and a variety of digital mediums. The creative production team has more than 40 years of combined experience, with team members prioritizing collaboration to ensure brand identities are adequately expressed across content platforms. This unique combination allows TXi Studio to deliver timely, professional, and thought-provoking results.

Services:

High-end video production

Comprehensive post-production services

Social media management

Social media content creation

Podcast and voice-over recording

Research and written content tailored to industry or brand

What you can expect from TXi Studio:

Efficiency, professionalism, and creativity are the central tenants of TXi Studio. We can take your business needs from a thought to the small, medium, and big screen through detailed strategy sessions to make your vision come to life. Come with a seed of an idea or simply the desire to tell your authentic story.

The craft of storytelling is no small feat, so let TXi Studio be a partner in your creative journey.

"Working with TXi Studio has been a great experience. They listened to my needs and concerns and helped me set up a strategy that made sense for my business," said Steve Stoops, founder, and CEO of Covenant Services. "They've been there to answer questions along the way and even went above and beyond with some of the things they've done. I feel like they are in it for the long-haul, which is much different than what I was used to in the corporate world."

For media inquiries, interview requests, or general inquiries, please email contact@txinnovators.com.

About TXi

Texas Innovators is a media outlet and news platform focused on showcasing the inspiring stories of innovators throughout Texas. Created to provide a central hub for the stories of those guiding Texas into the future, TXi was formed from the stories of innovation its creators hear daily. As an HR service provider, creators Matt Lowman and Jason Halsey have front-row seats to the powerful innovations driven by their clients at HR Service Partners.

