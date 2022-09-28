Ismael Cala launches his book Fluir para no sufrir (Flow so as not to suffer) in Spain

Barcelona , Seville , and Madrid will be the select venues for the in-person public events and signings of his latest book, published by Planeta, by communicator, speaker, and life strategist Ismael Cala .

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life and business strategist, journalist, speaker, and author of eight bestsellers on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala announced the details of the three-city media tour in Spain for the launch of his book Fluir para no sufrir in this European nation and under the publishing house Diana (Planeta).

After the successful launch of his most recent book in Miami, Florida, he turns to three Spanish cities, arriving in Barcelona (October 17), Seville (October 18), and Madrid (October 20), where they will be delighted with the content of this book that summarizes the 11 principles of bamboo leadership (a methodology developed by the author).

In the words of Ismael Cala, "Although I have written other bestsellers, this is the first time that we have carried out a process of editing and adaptation to the language of the Spanish audience, which greatly excites me because I feel that this time, the text will be closer to the reader's way of expressing him or herself. In this way, as an author, I can feel more connected with whoever approaches the book in the intimate act of reading."

After two intense months (August and September) full of conferences and activities in Ecuador, Mexico, Guatemala, USA (Los Angeles, Houston), Spain, Morocco, Dominican Republic, and Iceland, October will begin with Cala's participation in the America Business Forum in Uruguay, an annual event that brings together prominent personalities from this South American nation.

For more information on these events visit https://ismaelcala.com/

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation and author of the books El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bamboo and Despierta con Cala, among others.

He is an ambassador of the concept of Corporate Happiness in Latin America on which he has conducted training sessions in more than 400 companies in the USA and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Iberoamerican Personality Award and illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with great masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained with coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

View original content:

SOURCE Cala Enterprises