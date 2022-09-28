Asian Fintech 21st Financial Technology Introduces The First iPhone Subscription Program in Taiwan with Local E-Commerce Giant PChome Group

TAIPEI, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("21st Fintech"), a fast-growing Asian fintech company with a gross payment volume of over US$3 billion, launched Taiwan's first and most flexible "12-month iPhone Subscription Program" on the 9th of September. The introduction of iPhone subscription program successfully drew the attention of the market, spurring a buying frenzy that resulted in pre-orders selling out within minutes, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the top-selling model.

For a starting price of US$50/month, this subscription program includes exclusive insurance coverage and purchase priority for the most advanced iPhone models in the coming year without any upfront deposits. It also includes flexible cancellation and renewal options, offering customers, especially the new generation of customers, a ground-breaking way to purchase the latest iPhone while also enjoying more flexible spending options.

Headquartered in Taiwan, 21st Fintech provides comprehensive payment solutions with integrated fraud management and credit solutions to both merchants and users. Its AI-driven solutions, based on 6500 sets of feature data, process over 3 million requests per day with an over 99.5% accuracy, providing frictionless experience to all customers. Coupled with the company's strong credit scoring and management capabilities, 21st Fintech is one of the few Asian Fintech players that demonstrates a solid growth with profitability. Its flagship payment product, TapPay, will also be launched in Japan in early 2023, followed by expansion in the SEA market to expand the Fintech ecosystem in Asia.

"Our mission is to provide simple, accessible, and trustworthy financial services to our customers. 21st Fintech continues to pioneer technological breakthroughs in fintech-related products in Taiwan following its launch of PayLater, the very-first BNPL mobile wallet, in May 2022. The 12-month iPhone Subscription Program offers five premium features tailor-made for customer preferences: low monthly payment; no upfront deposits; exclusive insurance; flexible renewal options; and cancellation at no charge, breaking new ground in Taiwan's market. Customers can design their subscription plans in accordance with their own needs and with approved credit via our BNPL product, and enjoy a seamless and secure checkout experience with just a click," said Allan Chou, the CEO of 21st Fintech.

Key Features of the 12-month iPhone Subscription Program are as follows:

Low monthly payments starting from US$50 : With a 12-month subscription, customers can pay as little as US$50 per month to purchase the latest iPhone for a sum lower than the retail price.

Fast online approval without an upfront deposit: Anyone over the age of 20 is eligible to apply. To subscribe, customers can select the specification and color of their phone depending on their budget and needs at PChome 24h Shopping.Once their online application is approved, customers can receive the latest iPhone in as little as 24 hours.

Exclusive insurance: The subscription plan comes with exclusive phone insurance that entitles the subscriber to a one-time servicing or replacement of their purchased phone.

Flexible renewal options: Renewal of a subscription can be completed with just a click, as no re-approval is needed upon expiration. Arrangements will then be made in the shortest time possible to collect the old iPhone and deliver the new iPhone. Subscribers will not only be given priority when purchasing the latest iPhone each year, but can also choose to extend their original plan without trading-in their old iPhone.

Free Cancellation: After the 12-month subscription period, subscribers can enjoy flexible cancellation options if they decide to end the subscription by choosing to return or buyout the old iPhone without extra interests or fees.

Please refer to the official website for more details and T&C's – https://apple.pchomeec.tw/cdn/sites/apple/subscribe.html

About 21st Financial Technology ("21st Fintech")

21st Financial Technology ("21st Fintech") is a trustworthy and reliable Fintech platform based in Taiwan that has expanded to SEA and Japan. 21st Fintech provides a wide range of innovative and convenient financial services such as its flagship payment gateway, facilitation, fraud management, and cash management solutions to merchants and customers on the back of its data analytic tools and technologies. As of 2021, 21st Fintech's ecosystem of products has helped more than 15 million customers and 2 million merchants with a GPV valued at US$3 billion.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.21centurydigital.com/

View original content:

SOURCE 21st Financial Technology Co., Ltd.