TGI Fridays® Celebrates the "Season of Saucy" with a Must-Have Food & Drink Menu Exclusively Featuring Jamie Foxx's BSB - Brown Sugar Bourbon Flavored Whiskey

The brand's newest offerings – created in partnership with Jamie Foxx and featuring his very own Brown Sugar Bourbon – is saucing up the TGI Fridays™ menu this fall

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays and Jamie Foxx's BSB - Brown Sugar Bourbon are ringing in fall with a menu of food and drink offerings that are sure to make the season saucier. Inspired by the smooth, slightly sweet flavors of Foxx's BSB, TGI Fridays created its newest BBQ sauce, aptly named Foxx on the Roxx and is offering it up on a saucy lineup of signature menu items and pairing it with a new crafted cocktail.

The new Foxx on the Roxx BBQ Sauce – made with BSB and crafted by Foxx based on the flavors (and cocktails) he loves – brings some serious old fashioned cocktail vibes with hints of spice and citrus, and topped off with chopped cherries. The brand's newest sauce is now available exclusively at TGI Fridays on some of Foxx's favorite dishes, including:

Fridays® Big Ribs – A full-rack of double-basted fall-off-the-bone tender pork ribs basted in the new Foxx on the Roxx BBQ sauce

Bucket of Bones – A shareable portion of Fridays Big Ribs and Traditional Wings smothered with Foxx on the Roxx BBQ sauce

Wings Roulette Platter – Mix and match three of TGI Fridays signature boneless or traditional wing flavors including the new Foxx on the Roxx BBQ and two additional sauces

And no "Season of Saucy" is complete without a good cocktail – which is why Fridays and Foxx teamed up to create the Foxxy Mule. Sure to definitely set the party off right, the new beverage is the perfect mix of BSB, Monin Habanero Lime Syrup, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, and a squeeze of lime.

"I've been going to TGI Fridays my whole life. I have so many great memories - from trips with my mom to celebrate special occasions as a kid to post-show celebrations with friends and family after my comedy shows when I was starting out - and to finally have the opportunity to create something for the Fridays menu and join the Fridays family with Brown Sugar Bourbon is remarkable," said Jamie Foxx. "I hope everyone enjoys our cocktail and the Foxx on the Roxx sauce as much as I did creating them."

TGI Fridays is also offering a Foxx on the Roxx digital exclusive for fans - including a half rack of ribs, six traditional wings and fries for $19.99. Guests can get their hands on this deal starting on October 4th exclusively through Fridays.com for a limited time.

"We're all about bringing our mission of 'lifting spirits' to our guests - and we can't think of any better way of doing this than partnering with Jamie Foxx and BSB on the 'season of saucy,'" said Ray Blanchette, Chief Executive Officer at TGI Fridays. "We've worked really closely with Jamie and the BSB team to bring our guests flavors that are authentic to Jamie with an all-new flavor profile that we know our guests will love."

TGI Fridays is also celebrating fall with the return of Make It a Double – giving fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite combinations all on one plate. The brand's Crispy Whiskey Combo, featuring a half-rack of double-basted pork ribs and Cajun-dusted crispy fried shrimp, and Surf 'N' Whiskey Turf, which includes a grilled 6 ounce sirloin and Cajun-dusted crispy fried shrimp, are available all season long with the new Foxx on the Roxx BBQ sauce..

For more information, including a list of TGI Fridays locations please visit www.Fridays.com .

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About BSB - Brown Sugar Bourbon

MAKES LIFE SWEET. BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon blends ultra-smooth whiskey with just the right amount of brown sugar and cinnamon. At 60 proof, BSB is a two-time winner of the "World's Best Flavoured Whiskey" award and is perfect for sipping, ideal for shooting and optimal as the main ingredient in your favorite cocktails. BSB 103 is one of the only overproofed flavored whiskeys on the market, created with the same recipe as award-winning BSB, but bottled at 103 proof. In 2021, Academy Award winning actor, Grammy Award winning musician and entrepreneur Jamie Foxx joined the BSB family as owner of the brand. "Owning a brand that can bring life to a party has always been a goal of mine," Foxx said. "When I was first introduced to Brown Sugar Bourbon, I said, 'This is the right flavor.'" For more information, please visit https://brownsugarbourbon.com/ . Follow us on social media @brownsugarbourbon.

