SAS Viya now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAS offers its industry-leading analytics platform with hourly pricing model, in-app tutorials and support for multiple languages

CARY, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS Explore -- The SAS® Viya® analytics platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with the click of a button on a pay-as-you-go basis. Full-featured SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure equips customers worldwide with access to essential data exploration, machine learning and model deployment analytics. It's available in many translated languages and includes an extensive in-app learning center to support immediate onboarding and long-term success.

SAS’ leading analytics platform now offers an hourly pricing model. (PRNewswire)

"SAS' fastest & most productive software is now available with a few clicks in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Try SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure now.

Market research from IDC forecasts that analytics software deployment on public clouds is growing and will match on-premises deployments by 2024. "In this strategic move, SAS makes access to its analytics easier," said Dan Vesset, Group Vice President, Analytics and Information Management at IDC. "SAS Viya is one of the most comprehensive analytics platforms on the market today. Presenting users with the complete analytics life cycle – from data to a deployed and managed model – available for immediate use and deployment via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, is key. And offering it with built-in support and training is expected to bring significant productivity benefits to analytics, IT and business groups around the world."

Comprehensive access, broad language support

SAS Viya is designed to broaden analytics access across an organization, with machine learning capabilities that allow all users to increase productivity and collaborate seamlessly. With the availability of SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure, users will have access to the full Viya package that includes SAS Visual Analytics, SAS Visual Statistics, SAS Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning, and SAS Model Manager.

Learn more details about SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure.

The platform offers both programming and low- or no-code options in a single visual interface to enable users of all skill levels to take advantage of best-in-class AI. With support for both SAS and open source languages including Python and R, data scientists can write code using their languages and techniques of choice.

It's a new day for SAS

SAS CEO Jim Goodnight said accessing Viya in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a fast and easy way to tap into the power of SAS.

"We're excited to offer customers a new way to gain access to SAS Viya while continuing to provide all the powerful capabilities our users already know and love," Goodnight said. "We've spent decades building the most comprehensive suite of analytics on the market, with next-generation AI that addresses the complete analytics life cycle. We design and test our software to be the fastest and most productive. And now we're making it all available with a few clicks in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Ongoing commitment to customer success

"Our commitment to cloud and AI innovation is critical to our customers' success – whether they are building simple reports or developing advanced AI solutions to answer critical business questions," said Bryan Harris, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at SAS. "Making SAS Viya available to entire analytics organizations is our goal, regardless of skill level, team or preferred programming language. We want Viya to be the foundation of our customers' innovation stories."

SAS Viya users include business analysts, data scientists and information consumers from line workers to executives. They are located all around the world, across all industries, and experience benefits from fellow SAS users and experts within SAS Communities, which will be available directly through SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure. Organizations embracing the transformative power of Viya include:

SAS Hackathon 2022 winner Team JAKSTAT used SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure to allot COVID government aid to regional small businesses. The Jakarta, Indonesia team used the AI, machine learning and data modeling capabilities of Viya to prioritize strategic investment, giving the most relief to the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with the best economic resilience for the region and the country.

bioMérieux , a world leader in the field in vitro diagnostics and its software-as-a-service offering, CLARION™, powered by SAS, connects the myriad of health care data inside US hospitals and reference laboratories to provide critical insights to battle public health threats. This innovative solution tracks antimicrobial-resistant bacteria and quickly produces data dashboards on SAS Viya to empower more informed clinical decision-making.

Finland's top retail bank – has access to improved visual tools and faster performance from running its analytics closer to its data. "The solution with SAS and Azure has greatly improved how we are working with analytics, particularly the visual capabilities of the tool, which have helped strengthen the alignment between the analytics team and the business development team," said Iikka Kuosa, Senior Vice President of Products and IT at S-Bank. By modernizing with Viya, S-Bank top retail bank – has access to improved visual tools and faster performance from running its analytics closer to its data. "The solution with SAS and Azure has greatly improved how we are working with analytics, particularly the visual capabilities of the tool, which have helped strengthen the alignment between the analytics team and the business development team," said Iikka Kuosa, Senior Vice President of Products and IT at S-Bank.

Germany , uses Viya to find correlations between customer health events and gain insights. According to Dr. Thilo Eichenberg , TK Data Scientist, "Our pattern recognition application clearly demonstrates the flexibility of SAS Viya to adapt to new requirements. This architecture is what makes it future-proof from our point of view." Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), the largest public health insurance company in, uses Viya to find correlations between customer health events and gain insights. According to Dr., TK Data Scientist, "Our pattern recognition application clearly demonstrates the flexibility of SAS Viya to adapt to new requirements. This architecture is what makes it future-proof from our point of view."

Building on the value of the SAS and Microsoft partnership

Launching SAS Viya as a "Get It Now" offering in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace represents a continued focus on expanding the SAS/Microsoft strategic partnership. SAS first announced its partnership with Microsoft in 2020, and recently earned Microsoft's Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) 2022 Partner of the Year Award. This achievement recognizes partners for demonstrating innovation and implementation excellence.

The benefits of the partnership to organizations globally are clear. For the National Bank of Greece (NBG), the flexibility of the SAS platform combined with Microsoft Azure's cloud elasticity has helped transform bank operations. "With the SAS Viya implementation in the cloud, we have significantly improved development of new analytics infrastructure by notably decreasing the costs and the complexity of processes, and by acquiring agility, speed and efficiency," said Pantelis Maraveas, Assistant General Manager of Retail Segments, Bank Analytics and Liability Products at NBG.

Today's announcement was made at SAS Explore, a virtual global SAS users event. Keep up with the latest news from SAS by following @SASsoftwareNews on Twitter.

SAS Viya is an AI, analytic and data management platform that runs on a modern, scalable architecture. It is cloud-first software, designed to be delivered and updated continuously and bring the power of analytics to everyone, everywhere. SAS Viya integrates the art of decision making with the science of AI and advanced analytics, helping organizations to make better decisions, faster.

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2022 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Laura Fleek Brumley

laura.brumley@sas.com

214-803-6692

sas.com/news

SAS’ leading analytics platform now offers an hourly pricing model. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SAS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAS