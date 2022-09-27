S&P releases Fosun International's ESG score report: Fosun International's ESG score improves significantly

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) has recently received an update on its S&P CSA ESG score, jumping from 39 points last year to 56 points this year, ranking ahead of 87% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average of 29 points. Fosun International's performance beats more than 85% of its global peers in business ethics, risk and crisis management, supply chain management, environmental policy and management systems, labor practice indicators, talents attraction & retention, occupational health & safety, customer relationship management as well as other fields.

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee and has established an ESG working group to comprehensively improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has established an ESG Management Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives. Meanwhile, Fosun has always upheld its original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and its corporate mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide", integrating the principle of sustainable development into all levels of the Group's operations.

As a global innovation-driven consumer group, Fosun has put forward the ESG vision which is complementary to the growing demand for corporate sustainability - "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and established a sound and rigorous ESG governance framework and policies to ensure the development direction of each business is in line with the ESG goals.

As for Fosun, ESG governance is a comprehensive, top-down unified standards and requirements, and a continuous evolutionary process. Fosun actively cooperates with its member companies to achieve win-win situation and pay close attention to corporate ESG governance. For instance, Fosun has been working with member companies to focus on issues such as climate change and energy management against the backdrop of the "dual carbon" strategies.

In recent years, Fosun has achieved remarkable ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was AA and the Hang Seng Sustainability rating was A. Fosun International was selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large-to-mid cap) for two consecutive years and it has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Hang Seng Composite Index constituent stocks). Besides, its FTSE Russell ESG rating was improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time. The improvement in its S&P CSA ESG score further affirms Fosun's ESG achievements and the global recognition of Fosun's ESG efforts.

This year, Fosun enters into the 30 years of establishment. Fosun has been dedicated itself with the values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" raised when Fosun established 30 years ago. It has developed into a global innovation-driven consumer group, strengthening its presence in four business segments, namely Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing and is committed to creating happier lives for families worldwide. Looking ahead, with the concept of "Sharing Happiness", Fosun will join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in the society to create a happy ecosystem and share happiness and value of Fosun.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 30 June 2022, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB849.7 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.

About S&P CSA ESG Scores

S&P CSA ESG Scores are part of S&P Dow Jones Indices' broader suite of index-based solutions designed to address growing interest in ESG. S&P CSA ESG Scores are rooted in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), a robust survey-based approach to evaluating corporate ESG performance with a focus on financial materiality. Backed by 20 years of investment performance data, the S&P Global CSA research methodology is characterized by thoroughness and granularity, rigorous standards for verification, and data source transparency. Conducted annually, the assessment intends to identify companies that are better equipped to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges.

View original content:

SOURCE Fosun