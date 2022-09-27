InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Clean (MBQ-200)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was just looking for an easier way to clean the bathroom" said inventor from Mount Vernon, NY "so I came up with the EZ CLEAN, a newly designed cleaning tool that would allow individuals to clean bathroom surfaces with ease."

Invention would ease the task of cleaning shower stalls, bathtubs, bathroom floors, etc. It would offer individuals greater control and flexibility while cleaning bathroom hard-to-reach areas of a bathroom in a more efficient and timesaving manner. This innovative tool could cut the cleaning time in half and would effectively clean all corners, grime, mold, and mildew on surfaces and with minimal effort.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan NY sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

