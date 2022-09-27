EQB Inc. to report third quarter 2022 results November 8, 2022, host earnings call and webcast November 9, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on November 8, 2022.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday November 9, 2022

EQB's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the third quarter conference call and webcast. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

A replay of the call will be available until November 23, 2022 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 753301 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on the Bank's Investor Relations website.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) and serves more than 360,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:

Richard Gill

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca Media contact:

Jessica Kosmack

Senior Manager, Communications

jkosmack@eqbank.ca

