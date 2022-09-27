Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant Presents First Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

Emiliano's presents its inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival, taking place at PNC Park on October 8 from 2 - 10 pm, featuring traditional Hispanic food, tequila tasting, and guacamole-making, face painting, sugar skull decorating, guest speakers from Hispanic organizations, live music performances by Latin artists and more.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant is excited to bring Hispanic Heritage Festival to PNC Park's Jim Beam Left Field Lounge for its inaugural celebration on October 8th from 2 - 10 PM. With the help of local Hispanic organizations, the festival aims to embrace the Hispanic culture and highlight its diverse community through food, drink, and various family-friendly activities.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival will be the first of its kind, with the hopes that the event will become a yearly tradition in the city of Pittsburgh. The nationwide National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 through October 15, honors the many Hispanic Americans who have positively impacted our country and embody the American dream.

A quote from Benny Ulloa, President of UC Hospitality Group and owner of Emiliano's:

"Emiliano's opened our first location in Gibsonia in 2007 and is named after our son that was born that year. We've since grown to six locations throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. We're celebrating our 15th anniversary as a locally owned business with authentic Mexican dishes and drinks. We're hosting the Hispanic Heritage Festival at PNC Park to mark this occasion to share our culture with the Pittsburgh community."

Attendees can choose to attend all day or either the afternoon or evening session.

Session A occurs between 2-6 PM and includes face painting, sugar skull decorating, a guacamole-making station, live music, a performance by Sandra Padilla, and speakers from the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce , Bonanza Capital , and the National Association of Hispanic Nurses .

Session B occurs between 5-10 PM and includes tequila tasting, speeches from Benny Ulloa, a Mayoral Proclamation from the office of Mayor Ed Gainey , and music performances from DJ Erik G, David Correy, and Karibe Son .

The festival is family-friendly and open to all, with tickets available on Eventbrite starting at $10 when customers use code DISCOUNT40.

About Hispanic Heritage Festival:

The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival takes place on October 8th at the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa, and is presented by Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant & Bar. The festival brings together local Hispanic businesses and organizations, traditional Mexican food, and live music and activities, all under one roof to celebrate Hispanic culture.

View original content:

SOURCE Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant