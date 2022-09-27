data.ai Milestone: Bumble Surpasses 100M in Lifetime Downloads and Grindr Surpasses $500M in Consumer Spend

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major online dating apps, Bumble and Grindr, hit significant milestones this week, according to data.ai (formerly App Annie), market data leader and trusted source in illuminating the app and digital landscape. As we head into the start of "cuffing season," the term coined for the period of time where single people begin looking for partnerships to pass the colder months of the year, Bumble has surpassed 100 million lifetime downloads and Grindr has surpassed $500 Million in consumer spend. Cuffing season usually begins in October and lasts until just after Valentine's Day.

Bumble, which first came on the scene in 2014, has taken just under eight years to reach the 100 million global downloads milestone and ranks #4 in lifetime downloads in the U.S., used mostly by millennials and Gen Z. Grindr, the location-based social networking and online dating app targeted towards members of the LGBT community, launched in 2009. The United States leads the top markets for lifetime consumer spend in Grindr, followed by the UK, Australia, France and Canada.

"Over the last five years, dating app global downloads have increased 173%, from 293 million in H1 2017 to 799 million in H1 2022, increasing each year even during the pandemic," Lexi Sydow, Head of Insights, data.ai.

"During this same time period, global consumer spend on dating apps increased 320%, from $643 million to $2.7 billion. The U.S. accounted for nearly 50% of the dating market in H1 202 , more than any other market, with a 500% increase from H1 2017 to H1 2022 to reach $1.2 billion. Across the board, mobile data reveals that dating apps have become the de facto resource for finding connection in their quest for love." she added.

