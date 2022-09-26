LaWow Adds Celebrities to its Lawsuit Search Engine

The first lawsuit search engine makes celebrities' lawsuits available to the public

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- laWow – the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of celebrity lawsuits to its search engine.

laWow – the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of celebrity lawsuits to its search engine. (PRNewswire)

A search on laWow.org for "CELEBRITY" returns results that includes celebrities such as:

Cardi B

James Franco

Marilyn Manson

Alec Baldwin

The Queen's Gambit

Inventing Anna

Ghislaine Maxwell

Elon Musk

"I enjoyed watching The Queen's Gambit, but never thought Netflix would end up in court over it," said Anderson Zou, CEO of laWow.

laWow.org is an unaltered source of public information, no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

Media Contacts:

Barkley Andersen

bandersen@dantinc.com

laWow – the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of celebrity lawsuits to its search engine. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LaWow