InventHelp Inventor Develops Smoker & Grill Cleaning Tools (JKK-146)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to clean out my fire box on my smoker," said the inventor from Emporia, Kansas. "We created this invention to help eliminate difficulties when reaching and cleaning out any type of smoker or grill."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

They created a prototype for the patent-pending U-SCOOP SYSTEM that allows an individual to quickly and easily gather and remove ash and other debris from the bottom interior of a grill or smoker. These tools would help save time and effort while enhancing convenience for the user. This set of accessories would be beneficial for outdoor cooking enthusiasts and ensure that the housings of the grill or smoker remain clean and free of debris. Additionally, this would eliminate the need for an individual to collect ash from within the unit with their bare hands.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp