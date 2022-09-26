InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Store and Track Receipts (FJK-178)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every day I come home with a lot of receipts when I empty my pockets at night and I feel like they should be kept for records and to track spending, but I know most receipts get thrown away," said an inventor from Boynton Beach, Fla., "so I thought what if I can eliminate paper receipts and make them electronic and I Invented the DE.GI RECEIPTS TECHNOLOGY."

The patent-pending invention could replace or eliminate paper receipts. It would allow for efficient receipt management without paper receipt collection, organizing, storage, and usage and help to track spending. This benefits consumers and businesses and could be used at any retail or service location. The device reduces paper trail and waste therefore helping the environment and saves time, effort and is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

