Feast & Fettle Bolsters Its Sustainability Efforts with New "Collection and Return" Program in Partnership with TerraCycle

Feast & Fettle, New England's premier meal delivery service, has partnered with TerraCycle, a New Jersey-based recycling company, to launch a Container Return Program for their members across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016 Feast & Fettle has been a leader in developing a sustainable meal delivery service by collecting, sanitizing and reusing their insulated delivery bags and commercial grade ice packs.

Recently, Feast & Fettle launched a partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle that allows members to take the guesswork out of recycling. Since August, the Company has been collecting and consolidating their plastic food containers directly from member's homes. The collected containers are transported from Feast & Fettle's Rhode Island facility to a local TerraCycle Material Recovery Facility where the containers are broken down by their components and recycled into raw material that can be used to create new products such as outdoor furniture, watering cans, storage containers and athletic fields.

"At TerraCycle, we are committed to ensuring that waste continues to be diverted away from landfill and local communities," said Dylan Layfield, TerraCycle Director, Business Development. "Feast & Fettle not only shares that commitment but has taken it to the next level with the implementation of the Container Return Program, setting a sustainable example for other meal delivery services through their efforts to preserve the environment and maximizing our ability to do-good."

Since inception, Feast & Fettle has delivered their locally prepared meals in reusable bags with commercial grade ice packs, both of which are returned with every delivery. With the addition of the new Container Return Program, members are left with absolutely zero waste after enjoying their F&F meals.

"We're extremely proud to take this step forward with TerraCycle. Our vertically integrated delivery model puts us in a unique position to ensure that members can enjoy our service sustainably, " stated Feast & Fettle CEO, Carlos Ventura.

About Feast & Fettle

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium, vertically-integrated meal service. The company prepares and delivers high-quality meals for busy families and professionals across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Meals are prepared at local kitchens and distributed by their in-house delivery team. Feast & Fettle is known for its commitment to supporting and the local communities they operate in and contributes $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition , to help battle malnourishment in children worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.feastandfettle.com

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals, and has raised over $44 million for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com .

