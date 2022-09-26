Celebrity Chefs Are Raising Funds and Cooking Up Fun and Flavor to Help South Florida Kids

Celebrity Chefs Are Raising Funds and Cooking Up Fun and Flavor to Help South Florida Kids

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Health Care System is excited to present this year's annual Chefs Up Front event in West Palm Beach, benefiting Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth (FLIPANY), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives in South Florida communities through ensuring access to healthy meals, providing hands-on nutrition education, and mentoring youth in physical education programs throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo whipped up a culinary masterpiece at Chefs Up Front Miami. Tickets are on sale now for Chefs Up Front West Palm Beach, proudly presented by Memorial Health Care System, benefiting Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth (FLIPANY). (PRNewswire)

Chefs Up Front is a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, and many attendees look forward to this sold-out event every year. Esteemed celebrity chefs from across South Florida prepare a fabulous five-course meal table-side and the event features a silent auction, raffles, and more.

The event will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The reception will begin promptly at 6:00 pm, followed by a silent auction, hosted by well-known fundraising auctioneer Jason Troutman of Auction Horizons, with an exciting panel of prizes and local experiences. Dinner will be served at 7:30 PM. Don't miss this opportunity for an unforgettable evening out.

Special thanks to Chefs Up Front Sponsors Memorial Healthcare Systems, Humana, Target, JetBlue, Dr. Alice and Dr. Jeff Levy, and Publix. Through your contributions, FLIPANY will directly improve the lives of many children and families in need, and the success of this event will lead to better health outcomes throughout South Florida communities. FLIPANY is grateful to all its amazing sponsors for their continued dedication and support.

Chefs Up Front West Palm Beach wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the generosity of the participants. FLIPANY appreciates the contributions of the many fine restaurants whose chefs are involved, including Zona Blu Palm Beach, Ruby Dee's, Plated Perfection, SoFlo Food Cartel Chefs, Driftwood Boynton Beach, Locos X Grill, and North Star Food. FLIPANY would especially like to thank the incredible chefs: Andrea Fadda, Robyn Almodovar, Jason Smith, Daniel Roy, Jamal Rodriguez, Jimmy Everett, Lenny Judice, and Waxin Fong.

Tickets are available for $300 at chefsupfront.org/palm-beach; act quickly as they are nearly sold out. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Silent auction prizes would be appreciated. For more information, visit FLIPANY.org.

Contact FLIPANY today to support this great cause and help ensure all kids get a chance to live healthier lives.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angie Rodriguez, Director of Development

(954) 354-7269

ARodriguez@FLIPANY.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FLIPANY