Viakoo Named Winner of SINET16 Innovator Award

IoT device remediation leader distinguishes itself from hundreds of applicants

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo , the leader in IoT device remediation, today announced that it has been named a winner in the annual SINET16 Innovator Award competition. Winners were selected based on two rounds of evaluations by the SINET Judging Committee, a group composed of 117 private and government security professionals. The committee selects 16 winners out of hundreds of applications to highlight those companies it identifies as the most innovative and compelling cybersecurity organizations in their fields.

Viakoo, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Viakoo) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to earn recognition in this prestigious program," said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. "To be included among a list of the industry's top innovators highlights our commitment to continuous improvement and product innovation. We're eager to continue to deliver for our customers while maintaining the technical excellence and foresight that earned us recognition in this program."

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.

"This year's class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology solution providers continues to become more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies and look forward to watching these companies continue to mature on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys."

Viakoo has recently notched significant milestones, including the launch of the Viakoo Action Platform in October 2021, reaching one billion usage hours over a million devices, and major customer wins like securing 3 of the top 5 healthcare organizations, 35 percent of the top 20 Silicon Valley companies, and 25 percent of Ivy League schools. Further, Viakoo was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cyber-Physical Systems Security, as well as a winner in the IoT Evolution Excellence Awards as a leading IoT platform provider, The Cloud Awards for "Best Use of Cloud in IoT", and a Gold Winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for "Best IoT Security Platform."

For more information on the Viakoo Action Platform, click here .

Viakoo is partnered with leading IoT discovery tool vendors and is trusted by customers across mission-critical industries including enterprise, municipal services, government, and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.viakoo.com

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

Hadley McKinnon

(949) 400-2683

Viakoo@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viakoo