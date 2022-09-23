TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling one lot of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden.

This recall is being conducted because the product is labeled as Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, while some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing. The Restaurant Style Italian Dressing label indicates the allergens egg and dairy are in the product while the Asian Sesame Dressing product contains the allergens soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product was distributed nationwide through Aldi between August 23, 2022 and September 23, 2022.

The product at issue can be identified by the UPC number and best if used by date which can be found below the neck of the bottle.

Description Size UPC Number Best If Used By Date Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing 16 oz 4099100074871 08/10/2023

Photos of the affected product label can be found below. No other varieties or UPC numbers are included in this recall.

TreeHouse Foods discovered the issue after receiving two complaints from the store level. At this time, TreeHouse has not received any reports of an allergic reaction associated with this product.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may call 800-596-2902, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. (EST).

