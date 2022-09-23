MEA Forensic Engineers & Scientists are Proud to Announce 3 New Owners

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MEA Forensic Engineers and Scientists announces the addition of three senior experts to its ownership group: Stephanie Bonin, PhD, Pamela D'Addario, MASc, and Benjamin Elkin, PhD joined the firm's leadership team, effective September 1, 2022.

"They are truly inspiring people, and I trust them to look after MEA Forensic."

Having been with MEA Forensic for over a decade, Stephanie, Pam and Ben are well known for outstanding technical work, and extensive research in the fields of injury biomechanics and human factors.

"I am excited about working with Stephanie, Pam and Ben as part of the ownership group," shares the firm's president, Jonathan Lawrence. "They are three bright scientists, committed to the highest standards of forensic investigation; they also collaborate, mentor, manage, and lead initiatives that have already taken us in new directions. They are truly inspiring people, and I trust them to look after MEA Forensic. Their addition makes the ownership group stronger, better-positioned for growth, and more focused on the short- and long-term success of our firm."

Stephanie Bonin holds Bachelor's degrees in Physiology and Engineering Mechanics, and a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University. She received her Doctorate in Industrial Engineering, with a focus on Injury Biomechanics, from the University of Miami. She joined MEA Forensic in 2012 and is known for her expertise in injury biomechanics, gait analysis, and her continuing research on bicycle, motorcycle, football, and equestrian helmet effectiveness.

Pamela D'Addario joined the firm in 2008. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering (Human Factors) from the University of Toronto. She is known by her clients and colleagues for her expertise in accident reconstruction, a specialization in human factors, and her contributions to the scientific understanding of the impact of cognitive distraction on a driver's perception-response time.

Benjamin Elkin has a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Science from the University of Toronto, and a Master's degree and Doctorate in Biomedical Engineering, with a focus on Biomechanics, from Columbia University. Having been at the firm since 2012, Ben is a skilled communicator and investigates a wide variety of injury-producing events, including slips, trips and falls. He has published research on the biomechanics of brain injury, and on the protocols for friction measurement devices called tribometers. He has taken a lead role in improving walkway safety by chairing the ASTM F13 committee on Pedestrian/Walkway Safety and Footwear.

