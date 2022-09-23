KBO Bike Introduces New Breeze Step-Thru E-bike for Daily Commute

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising electric bike company KBO Bike is pleased to announce that they have recently launched a new ebike for daily commute. Titled "Breeze Step-Thru", the latest commuter bike comes with an advanced Step-Thru design to make riding more comfortable for all kinds of riders.

KBO Bike (PRNewswire)

One of the most cutting-edge commuter bikes, the KBO Breeze Step-Thru has been equipped with step-thru frames to help riders with mobility issues. The specific frame design and placement will also come handy for riders who are not very tall. The KBO Breeze Step-Thru further stands out with its sustained 500W brushless geared hub motor that allows breezy rides across the city blocks and over the hills. Another major plus of these KBO electric bikes is their high and mighty 768 Wh capacity battery that allows up to 55 miles of riding on a single charge. Then, KBO Breeze Step-Thru also shines with Shimano 7 speed gear shifter that enables riders to change the gears easily on-demand as per the specific needs of various terrains.

KBO has also released KBO Breeze- another highly powerful electric bicycle for comfortable commuting. In fact, the KBO Breeze Step-Thru is an elevated version of the Breeze, courtesy its Step-Thru design. Otherwise, both the KBO models feature the same list of powerful features. Mention must be made of their big 27.5" * 2.4" Panasonic tires that are larger than regular tires to ensure a more comfortable and more stable commute.

Other major features of both the bikes are – premium-quality saddle, LCD display, large payload rear rack, front suspension fork, twist throttle on right handlebar, and more.

KBO Bike is a visionary e-bike manufacturer that aims to provide industry-leading electric bikes at highly affordable rates. The company is extremely particular about working with only premium grade products and follows a factory-direct approach that helps them to keep the prices low.KBO Bike also offers a wide range of accessories for e-bikers.

KBO Bike champions healthy living and clean environment, and has come up with a versatile range of state-of-the-art commuter and cargo electric bikes at highly economical rates.

KBO Bike

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBO Bike