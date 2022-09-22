RHP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY WITH 238 HOME SITES

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties (RHP), the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of Winter Haven, a premier 55+ lifestyle manufactured home community in Winter Haven, Florida with a total of 238 home sites.

Winter Haven is an active senior community set in a quiet, wooded neighborhood with a picturesque lake. The property features health & fitness amenities including a pool and gym, as well as a library, ballroom, clubhouse and social spaces to enjoy shuffleboard, billiards, and horseshoes. It also offers RV storage and off-street parking.

"We take great pride in the communities we acquire and manage, and one of the many things that excites us about Winter Haven is the opportunity to invest in a community that clearly places a great emphasis on quality of life," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We are committed to fostering an environment where Winter Haven residents can fully engage in all that this incredible community has to offer."

The city of Winter Haven, known as the Chain of Lakes City, is situated in central Florida between Tampa and Orlando and has been touted as one of the best cities to retire in the nation. It is home to water recreation activities, a vibrant art & culture community that includes LEGOLAND, and many world-class medical facilities.

RHP plans to invest in the Winter Haven manufactured home community with clubhouse and office upgrades, as well as road improvements and overall signage upgrades within the first 18 months of ownership. RHP will also be bringing in 20 new affordable homes.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 369 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 79,823 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

