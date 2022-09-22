Palatin Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Phase 3 Pivotal Study of PL9643 in Patients with Dry Eye Disease Ongoing Positive Interim Analysis – DMC Recommended Study Sample Size of 350 Patients Topline Results Currently Expected Second Quarter Calendar 2023

Vyleesi® - Gross product sales increased 79%, net product revenue increased 257% and prescriptions dispensed increased 49%, over the prior quarter

Closed on a $15 Million Private Placement of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock

Patient Recruitment Initiated in a Phase 2 Clinical Study of Oral PL8177 in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis with an Interim Analysis and Topline Results Currently Expected First Half Calendar 2023

Teleconference and Webcast to be held on September 22, 2022 , at 11:00 AM EDT

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

"We are excited to have two novel melanocortin receptor peptides with differentiating product profiles progressing in clinical trials - a Phase 3 pivotal study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease, and a Phase 2 clinical study of oral PL8177 in patients with ulcerative colitis," stated Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "Topline results from the Phase 3 study of PL9643 is currently expected in the second quarter calendar of 2023, and the interim analysis and topline results from the Phase 2 study of PL8177 currently expected in the first half of 2023."

Dr. Spana further commented, "Vyleesi sales continue to grow, with our June 30, 2022, quarter showing significant increases across all value metrics, including gross product sales, net product revenue, prescriptions dispensed, refill rates, and commercial insurance reimbursement, compared to the prior quarter and comparable quarter last year."

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , was $12.8 million , or $(1.34) per common share, compared to a net loss of $13.9 million , or $(1.47) per common share, for the same period in 2021.

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $29.9 million , compared to $37.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and $60.1 million as of June 30, 2021 .

Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) / Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD): Gross product sales increased 79%, net product revenue increased 257% and prescriptions dispensed increased 49%, over the prior quarter.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Anti-Inflammatory / Autoimmune Programs Positive interim analysis in ongoing Pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in patients with DED. Topline data readout expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2023. Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ via the identifier NCT04268069.

The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) performed their assessment on the first 120 patients to complete the study and based on their recommendation, Palatin plans to enroll up to an additional 230 patients in the study for a final sample size of 350 patients.



No safety concerns were identified by the DMC.

Initiated patient recruitment in a Phase 2 oral formulation study of PL8177 in patients with UC.



Interim assessment is currently expected to occur in the first quarter of calendar year 2023.



Topline data readout is currently expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2023.



Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ via the identifier NCT05466890.

Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) / Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD): Goal of the Vyleesi program is to demonstrate commercial product value in the marketplace with an objective of re-licensing the U.S. rights to a committed women's healthcare company. Gross product sales increased 79% over the prior quarter, increased 91% over the comparable quarter in 2021. Net product revenue increased 257% over the prior quarter, increased 857% over the comparable quarter in 2021. Total prescriptions dispensed increased 49% over the prior quarter, increased 54% compared to the comparable quarter in 2021. Refill rates, commercial insurance reimbursement, and net revenue per prescription dispensed, increased over the prior quarter and comparable quarter in 2021.

Other:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Results

All share and per share amounts are presented on a post-reverse-split basis, giving effect to the 1- for-25 reverse stock split.

Revenue

Total revenue consists of gross product sales of Vyleesi, net of allowances and accruals, and license and contract revenue.

Vyleesi gross product sales to pharmacy distributors for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $2.3 million, with net product revenue of $770,738, compared to gross product sales of $1.2 million, with net product revenue of $80,504, for the comparable quarter in 2021. Gross product sales increased 91% and net product revenue increased 857% over the comparable quarter in 2021.

Vyleesi gross product sales to pharmacy distributors for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, were $5.8 million, with net product revenue of $1.2 million, compared to gross product sales of $4.7 million, with negative net product revenue of $283,286, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Gross product sales increased 23% and net product revenue increased 530% over the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Palatin recognized $250,000 in license and contract revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, related to our license agreement with Fosun, compared to $94,689 for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, related to our license agreement with Kwangdong.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $13.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, were $38.1 million, compared to $33.2 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The increase in operating expenses was the result of increased research and development expenses primarily related to our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of PL9643, offset by decreased commercial expenses related to Vyleesi.

Other Income / (Expenses)

Total other income, net, consist mainly of unrealized foreign currency transaction gains and losses, which consisted of gains of $325,868 and $389,868, respectively, for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, compared to losses of $221,274 and $212,526, respectively, for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Cash Flows

Palatin's net cash used in operations for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was $7.7 million and $29.9 million, respectively, compared to net cash used in operations of $8.5 million and $22.6 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increase in net cash used in operations is mainly due to cash received in fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 related to our Termination Agreement with AMAG Pharmaceuticals offset by a one-time negotiated payment of approximately $7.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 related to inventory purchase commitments of Vyleesi and by increased operating expenses in fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Net Loss

Palatin's net loss for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was $12.8 million and $36.2 million, or $(1.34) and $(3.79) per basic and diluted common share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $13.9 million and $33.6 million, or $(1.47) and $(3.55) per basic and diluted common share, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.

The decrease in net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 over the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was mainly due to the increase of net product revenue of Vyleesi. The increase in net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 over the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, was mainly due to increased operating expenses offset by increased Vyleesi total revenues.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2022, Palatin's cash and cash equivalents were $29.9 million with $1.8 million of accounts receivable, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $37.7 million with $0.8 million of accounts receivable as of March 31, 2022, and $60.1 million of cash and cash equivalents with $1.6 million of accounts receivable as of June 30, 2021.

The $29.9 million of cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022, does not include the $15 Million Private Placement of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock. These funds are being held in an escrow account, pending the investors' election to redeem the shares for cash or in notes, or convert the shares to common stock.

Palatin's audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, to be included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K include an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, that contains a going concern explanatory paragraph.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye (and other places, for example the gut and kidney) express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with highly potent, targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Year Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



















REVENUES















Product revenue, net $ 770,738

$ 80,504

$ 1,218,457

$ (283,286)

License and contract -

94,689

250,000

94,689

Total revenues 770,738

175,193

1,468,457

(188,597)



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Cost of products sold 87,517

37,800

217,529

147,840

Research and development 7,436,199

3,481,800

21,327,434

12,926,559

Selling, general and administrative 6,348,112

5,950,339

16,511,942

17,336,913

Loss on license termination agreement -

4,407,987

-

2,784,192

Total operating expenses 13,871,828

13,877,926

38,056,905

33,195,504



















Loss from operations (13,101,090)

(13,702,733)

(36,588,448)

(33,384,101)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Investment income 25,863

3,803

29,963

23,572

Foreign currency gain (loss) 325,868

(221,274)

389,868

(212,526)

Interest expense (18,259)

(14,080)

(29,682)

(23,440)

Total other income (expense), net 333,472

(231,551)

390,149

(212,394)



















NET LOSS $ (12,767,618)

$ (13,934,284)

$ (36,198,299)

$ (33,596,495)





































Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (1.34)

$ (1.47)

$ (3.79)

$ (3.55)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 9,543,762

9,481,910

9,543,762

9,466,004



PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,939,154

$ 60,104,919 Accounts receivable 1,780,020

1,580,443 Inventories 944,471

1,162,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,932,454

3,059,679 Total current assets 34,596,099

65,907,041







Property and equipment, net 539,314

94,817 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 878,465

1,237,813 Other assets 56,916

56,916 Total assets $ 36,070,794

$ 67,296,587







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,157,617

$ 640,650 Accrued expenses 6,875,216

5,797,378 Short-term operating lease liabilities 371,124

351,853 Short-term finance lease liabilities 100,921

- Other current liabilities 5,754,986

3,721,907 Total current liabilities 16,259,864

10,511,788







Long-term operating lease liabilities 529,398

900,520 Long-term finance lease liabilities 152,407

- Other long-term liabilities 2,861,250

6,232,907 Total liabilities 19,802,919

17,645,215







Series B and Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.01 par value: authorized, issued, and outstanding 9,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2022, with a liquidiation preference of $15,000,000 15,000,000

- Escrowed proceeds (15,000,000)

-







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 10,000,000 shares (including amounts authorized for





Series B and Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock): shares issued and outstanding





designated as follows:





Series A Convertible: authorized 4,030 shares as of June 30, 2022: issued and outstanding 4,030 shares





as of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 40

40 Common stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 300,000,000 shares:





issued and outstanding 9,270,947 shares as of June 30, 2022 and 9,201,988 shares as of June 30, 2021 92,709

92,020 Additional paid-in capital 404,168,822

401,354,709 Accumulated deficit (387,993,696)

(351,795,397) Total stockholders' equity 16,267,875

49,651,372 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 36,070,794

$ 67,296,587

