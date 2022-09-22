Mindstrong Named Finalist in $20M Mission Daybreak Challenge to Reduce Veteran Suicide

Innovative virtual mental health platform awarded $250,000 in grant to provide critical work for underserved populations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) named Mindstrong , a leading virtual mental health platform that combines care, data, and technology to treat serious mental illness, a finalist in Mission Daybreak , a $20 million challenge designed to develop new suicide prevention strategies for Veterans.

Of the 1,371 applicants, Mindstrong was recognized due to the design of its tech, which is found to have the ability to successfully serve the mental health needs of Veterans, especially those living with serious mental illness. The VA evaluated finalists across four key measures: innovation, evidence-based care, impact, and Veteran-centered design.

"This award further highlights Mindstrong's innovative model, bringing together care, data, and technology. We are honored to be partnering with the VA and Mission Daybreak to develop innovative new solutions to provide mental health services to Veterans and ultimately, save lives," says Mindstrong CEO, Michelle Wagner.

Mindstrong and 30 other finalists will each receive $250,000 in funding to complete the ongoing critical work required to continue the downward trend of Veteran suicide rates. Mindstrong's tech-enabled mental healthcare platform aims to drastically reduce Veteran suicide risk by increasing access to evidence-based treatments and providing personalized care to target Veterans, especially those living in rural America.

Of the 20 million Veterans in the US, 4.7 million live in rural areas. Those in rural communities are less likely to have access to mental healthcare services, resulting in higher depression and suicide rates. Mindstrong's technology is helping to bridge this divide.

With the funding, Mindstrong will build upon its current Veteran-focused platform by developing Data-Empowered Care Plants (DECP). Mindstrong will utilize active and passive data to personalize Veterans' mental healthcare and increase their engagement with mental health services in a way that's convenient. Mental health appointments for Veterans will be driven by patient self-reported symptom dynamics utilizing technology provided through the Mindstrong app.

In November, Mission Daybreak finalists will present their findings to key stakeholders, and award winners will receive between $500,000 to $3 million.

About Mindstrong

Mindstrong is a healthcare innovation company dedicated to transforming mental health through innovations in digital measurement, data science, and virtual care models. Mindstrong's solution and health services help deliver preemptive care and improve outcomes. The company is based in Mountain View, California and is backed by ARCH Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Foresite Capital, Optum Ventures, 8VC, and others. To learn more about Mindstrong Health, visit www.mindstrong.com.

