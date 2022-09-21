School of Whales Investors Now Own a Piece of the Historic Post Office in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week School of Whales announced a new addition to its diversified commercial real estate investment portfolio: 100 NE 1st Ave—The Historic Post Office building in Downtown Miami. School of Whales investors now own a piece of this trophy property.

The stunning 36,500 square foot 1912 Neo-classical building is currently being transformed into a 4-level gastronomic hub. The project is as mindful of preserving history as it is promoting innovation with a tenant roster including a timeless bar and lounge, a craft beer bar by Biscayne Brewery, the first US concept by a Mexican chef featured in The World's 50 Best Restaurants, a casual take on an elevated Asian cuisine staple, a Japanese izakaya and sake bar curated by a world renowned restaurateur, a traditional Mexican café and bakery and a Mezcal bar—all under one roof.

School of Whales, the Miami-born and female-founded real estate crowdfunding platform, allows anyone to invest, with just $500, in diverse commercial real estate development projects that are underwritten to generate Profits with a Purpose. With the Historic Post Office tenant selection complete, as well as two floors fully built out with one already permitted, the property offers investors a tangible investment opportunity at an attractive valuation. To talk purpose, it is estimated to spur the development of additional office and co-working space, as well as bring an average of 400 visitors daily to Downtown—playing an integral role in the revitalization of this burgeoning neighborhood, while preserving the character of the building and the fabric of the community.

School of Whales investors are also proud owners of Julia & Henry's, the historic Walgreens building, that is now an eatery, entertainment and creativity destination soon to open just one block south. These transformative restoration projects perfectly embody the funds' mission: to create positive change, while facilitating investment opportunities for everyone.

